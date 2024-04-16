Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 993,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after acquiring an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after acquiring an additional 487,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $60,428,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after acquiring an additional 378,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP stock opened at $250.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.82 and a 200-day moving average of $210.04. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $142.12 and a 12-month high of $272.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

