EQT (EQT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EQT opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3,104.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EQT by 526.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.