Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Eterna Therapeutics worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERNA opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

