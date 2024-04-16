F5 (FFIV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $183.78 on Tuesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of F5 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 632,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $113,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.82.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
