Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Director Adrian Rothwell Sells 40,000 Shares

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total value of 47,200.00.

Fireweed Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

FWZ stock opened at 1.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $176.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.98. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of 0.77 and a twelve month high of 1.77.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

