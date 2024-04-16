Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Director Adrian Rothwell Sells 40,000 Shares

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total value of 47,200.00.
Fireweed Metals Stock Up 0.8 %
FWZ stock opened at 1.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $176.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.98. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of 0.77 and a twelve month high of 1.77.
Fireweed Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
