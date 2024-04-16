First Community (FCCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. First Community had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. First Community has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

