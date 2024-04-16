First Financial (THFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, analysts expect First Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

THFF stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. First Financial has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $421.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96.

First Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 254.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

