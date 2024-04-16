First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,546.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,126.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FAD stock opened at $117.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $181.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $125.14.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

