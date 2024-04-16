First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FWRG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of FWRG opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091,741 shares of company stock worth $170,160,841 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,940,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,717,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

