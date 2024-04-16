Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 4.97 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 3.61 and a fifty-two week high of 7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.65.
About Fortitude Gold
