Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 4.97 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 3.61 and a fifty-two week high of 7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.65.

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

