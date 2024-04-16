FY2024 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Decreased by National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTY. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MTY opened at C$45.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$44.48 and a 12-month high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading

