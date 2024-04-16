Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

