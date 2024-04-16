Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63,577 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,464 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,418. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

