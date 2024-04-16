Graham (NYSE:GHM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.71

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.71 and traded as high as $29.55. Graham shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 74,714 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $319.92 million, a P/E ratio of 113.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 2,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Graham by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

