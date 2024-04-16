Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 680 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 244.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

