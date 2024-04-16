Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,934 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average is $111.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $130.86.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.44.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

