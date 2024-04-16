Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

