Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Trading Down 0.2%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.70. 3,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

