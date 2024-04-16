Hilltop (HTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE:HTH opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTH. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $94,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $435,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hilltop by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hilltop by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

