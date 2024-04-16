IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 8,820,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 905,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,097.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,870,973.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,097.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,886 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.