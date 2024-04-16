Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

NSIT opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $194.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

