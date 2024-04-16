iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

