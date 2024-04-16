iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,217,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.