iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 45,512.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

