Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,700 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 971,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

KLTR opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kaltura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

