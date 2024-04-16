KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.70

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.00. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 59,937 shares trading hands.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $172.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

About KNOT Offshore Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 146,501 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

