KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.70

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.00. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 59,937 shares trading hands.
KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $172.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners
About KNOT Offshore Partners
KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
