Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,586 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after acquiring an additional 546,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

