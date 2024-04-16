Lam Research (LRCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $7.23 per share for the quarter. Lam Research has set its Q3 guidance at $6.50-8.00 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $946.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $941.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $794.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $482.74 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.