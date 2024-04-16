Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,867 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 248,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

