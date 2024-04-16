Lithia Motors (LAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LAD opened at $258.02 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $205.97 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.86.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.90.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

