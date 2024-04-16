Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

