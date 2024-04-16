McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $659,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60,173 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $266.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.