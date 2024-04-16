Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.05

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.05 and traded as high as $9.50. Mercer International shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 129,875 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MERC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC raised Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Mercer International

Mercer International Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $615.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Mercer International’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Further Reading

