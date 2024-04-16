Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,900 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.