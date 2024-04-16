MTN Group Limited (MTNOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

MTN Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTNOY opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. MTN Group has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

