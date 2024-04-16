NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Down 8.0 %

NNVC opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.68. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

