NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 52,425 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 52,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.