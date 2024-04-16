NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $411.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $272.70 and a 12 month high of $442.80.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.57.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

