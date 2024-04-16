Nuvei Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvei in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Nuvei’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVEI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nuvei

Nuvei Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.56%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuvei by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $30,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 521,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.