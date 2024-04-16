OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $62,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 367,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

