ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

