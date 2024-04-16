Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $35,544,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $7,764,000. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $2,507,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

