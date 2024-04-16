Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PHD opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
