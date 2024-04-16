Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PHD opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 99,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 19.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.