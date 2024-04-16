Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

