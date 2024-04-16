Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 30th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.
Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $149,269.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,631,183 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,205.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
