Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (MIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE MIO opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.36.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $66,239.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,725,979 shares in the company, valued at $19,348,224.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

