Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Plains GP Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PAGP opened at $18.48 on Friday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 124.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

