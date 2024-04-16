PostNL (PSTNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
PostNL Stock Performance
Shares of PSTNY stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. PostNL has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.
PostNL Company Profile
