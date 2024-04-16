PostNL (PSTNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

PostNL Stock Performance

Shares of PSTNY stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. PostNL has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

