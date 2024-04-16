Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.33.

PRU stock opened at $108.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $172,363,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

