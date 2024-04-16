Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 7.56% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 1,061.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 175,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDG stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

The ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund tracks an index that uses long and short exposure to equity, Treasury and currency indexes, and individual securities to mimic the returns of a broad hedge fund index. HDG was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

